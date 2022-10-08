Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 8 October 2022
Advertisement

Pep Guardiola laughs as Erling Haaland has to settle for just one goal

Haaland had scored hat-tricks in his last three home league games.

By Press Association Saturday 8 Oct 2022, 7:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,863 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5888432
Haaland scores his side's fourth goal.
Image: PA
Haaland scores his side's fourth goal.
Haaland scores his side's fourth goal.
Image: PA

PEP GUARDIOLA SAID that he was angry with Erling Haaland after he scored just one goal in Manchester City’s 4-0 rout of Southampton on Saturday.

The prolific Norwegian netted his 20th goal in just his 13th appearance for the club when he scored the fourth in a routine win that took the champions back to the Premier League summit.

Haaland, who also hit the post and spurned a handful of other chances, had scored hat-tricks in each of City’s previous three home league games.

City manager Guardiola said: “I am so upset with him! He didn’t score three goals!

“Expectations of him are so high that people expect he is going to score three or four goals every game, but in the end he was there and scored. He has done it and helped us again. He played really good.”

City were not troubled as they eased to victory and took their goal tally for the three games they have played in the past week to 15.

Joao Cancelo opened the scoring before Phil Foden doubled the lead and Riyad Mahrez volleyed a fine third.

manchester-city-v-southampton-premier-league-etihad-stadium Source: PA

Guardiola said: “In general we played good against a team we struggled against a lot last season. We created chances.

“I had the feeling the people up front could have been more clinical and could have scored more, but it’s fine. Three days after the last game, the players reacted like who they are.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Southampton’s defeat was their fourth in succession and increased the pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Austrian insisted he remained focused on his job and had no thoughts on the speculation about his future.

He said: “I am not thinking in this direction. Never, since I have been a manager. It is the first time in my managerial career that I get such questions.

“I have been a manager for 16 years and never answered this question. I really don’t lose any energy thinking about that.

“The only way I think is that I have to do everything I can to help my team. This is the only thing I think about.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie