Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 6 August 2021
Advertisement

Guardiola says Harry Kane chase is ‘finished’ if Spurs will not negotiate

The City boss confirmed they are interested in the England striker.

By Press Association Friday 6 Aug 2021, 3:23 PM
1 hour ago 3,298 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5516780
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.
Image: PA
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.
Image: PA

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS confirmed Manchester City’s interest in Harry Kane but accepts Tottenham may not want to sell the England captain.

Kane is understood to want to leave Spurs and did not report back for pre-season training this week.

Premier League champions City have been heavily linked with the striker throughout the summer, but Spurs are thought to be reluctant to sell a player they reportedly value at £160million.

City – who this week signed Jack Grealish for a British record fee – have said they would never pay that figure for Kane and Guardiola admits a deal will be difficult to conclude.

The City manager said: “He is a player for Tottenham Hotspur. If Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it is finished.

“If they are open to negotiate, it is not only Man City but many clubs in the world would want to try to sign him. We are not an exception.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“But it depends on Tottenham. It is different from Jack, Jack had a release clause.

“Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker. There are no doubts about that. Of course we are very interested.

“But he is a Tottenham player. If they don’t want to negotiate there is nothing more to say. If they want it, we will try.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie