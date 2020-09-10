This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 10 September 2020
Advertisement

'He is a masterclass player' - Guardiola hails City's De Bruyne as world's best midfielder

‘Right now, he is the best. Right now, in the midfield position, he is the best.’

By AFP Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 7:28 PM
11 minutes ago 114 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5201497

manchester-city-v-west-ham-united-premier-league-etihad-stadium Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola. Source: PA

MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER Pep Guardiola has hailed Kevin De Bruyne as the best midfielder in the world as he prepares for the new Premier League campaign.

City playmaker De Bruyne was named the Professional Footballers’ Association’s [PFA] player of the year this week after an outstanding 2019/20 campaign in which he clocked up a Premier League record-equalling 20 assists.

“He is a masterclass player, one of the best players I have ever trained in my life,” said Guardiola in a new documentary about De Bruyne’s career, “Made in Belgium”, by City TV.

“Right now, he is the best. Right now, in the midfield position, he is the best.”

Former City captain Vincent Kompany believes Guardiola has been the perfect manager for De Bruyne.

City have won two Premier League titles and four other major domestic trophies since the Catalan, renowned for his high-intensity, fluid style of play, took charge at the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

Kompany, also a former team-mate in the Belgium national side, said: “I think to get the best out of Kevin you need to play in a certain way. You’ll never get the most out of Kevin if you aren’t an attack-minded team, and I mean attack in every way — pressing, possession.

“So in terms of Kevin coming to City and Kevin meeting Pep, the paths that crossed were a perfect blend for him. I don’t think he’d have got the most out of his career unless he worked with Pep.”

De Bruyne, who joined City from Wolfsburg a year before Guardiola’s arrival, also feels the team’s style suits him well.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The 29-year-old, who also scored 16 goals in all competitions last term, said: “For me, playing style is the most important. I like to play football in the way in which we do — attacking, on the floor, lots of intensity.

“As a player you need to find teams or playing styles that suit you. At the end of the day you need to enjoy what you’re doing and if you enjoy it you’re going to play better.”

© – AFP, 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie