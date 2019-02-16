This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Guardiola 'sad and sorry' for not playing Mahrez

The Algerian is the club’s record signing but has not started in the Premier League since December.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 8:46 AM
10 minutes ago 424 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4496978
Riyad Mahrez (file pic).
Riyad Mahrez (file pic).
Riyad Mahrez (file pic).

PEP GUARDIOLA SAYS he is “sad” and “sorry” that Manchester City record signing Riyad Mahrez has not started a Premier League match since the end of December.

Mahrez joined from Leicester for £60 million last summer and was ultimately the Premier League champions’ only senior signing, after a move for Jorginho collapsed.

The Algerian started to find his feet in Guardiola’s side in the autumn, but found games harder to come by over Christmas and has virtually vanished from the Premier League set-up in the past six weeks.

Guardiola picked the 27-year-old for all four games in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in January, but left him out of the matchday squad to face Huddersfield and kept him on the bench against Liverpool, Wolves, Newcastle and Everton.

Goal reported in the wake of that Huddersfield game that Mahrez had become unhappy with his league playing time, and he has had to make do with late cameos against Arsenal and Chelsea since.

Guardiola was initially coy when asked why Mahrez has not played, before insisting that the winger has done nothing wrong and is not upset, although he did urge him to “keep going and not complain too much”.

“Yeah, I have a reason,” Guardiola said at his press conference. Pressed further, he continued: “My reason. I am the reason. I am the reason. He is not absolutely guilty or he doesn’t feel any special reason why.

I am sad because he is training incredibly, he is an incredibly talented player but in this moment we have five strikers, for example the last games Leroy [Sane] hasn’t played either. We have incredible players, like for example Bernardo [Silva] and Raz [Sterling] are in top, top form and that is the only reason why, there’s no particular reason, like being upset or something like that.

“He is a guy we are happy with, but unfortunately I am not kind with him, in the fact I cannot give him the minutes he deserves, so I’m sorry, that’s all I can say.”

Guardiola also insists that had Mahrez been given a consistent run of games, he would be performing at the same high level as his team-mates.

“I am unfair in the fact that if he had played the minutes that the others had played he would have been in the top level like the players who are playing,” he added. 

“It’s not easy for one guy who does not play regularly to come in and play at a high, high level. He has a level but give him five or six games in a row playing he is going to play at the level of Sterling or Bernardo or the players who play, because in two months when we played four or five games in a row he was incredible, outstanding.

I don’t have any doubts about his quality, just to keep going, not complain too much, move forward and fight more and more and more, his time is coming. It’s coming and I’m pretty sure he is going to play good.”

Guardiola also says he “misses” Benjamin Mendy’s presence in the City team, but says he cannot “cry” about it given how they have replaced him and continued to fight for trophies.

Mendy is now nearing a fresh comeback from a knee injury, having made a 27-minute outing in the Carabao Cup semi-final at the end of January, only to miss the next five games.

He will not feature against Newport in the FA Cup on Saturday although Goal understands he will return to full training next week.

“I said many times we miss him, I miss him,” the Catalan said. “He gives us something special, but he has been a long time injured and he cannot come back and immediately play, he has to be in the rhythm of what we want to do.

But at the same time in these two seasons we cannot complain too much, in the sense that we solved it, with Fabian [Delph], with Oleks [Zinchenko], with Danilo and another solution with Ayme [Laporte], but of course he’s the only natural player in that position and hopefully he comes back.

“We miss him but we cannot be crying because he is not there. We have to move forward, wait for him, [he has to] prepare himself and come back, he will be fit, understand what we want to do and fight for his mate to take his position.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    Ronaldo and Dybala on target as Juventus go 14 points clear against Frosinone
    Capoue volley secures FA Cup quarter-final berth as Watford see off QPR at Loftus Road
    IRELAND
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Farrell remains 'full steam ahead' with focus on Six Nations, but excited about taking over as head coach
    'I'd love to play for Ireland' - Road less travelled led Cloete to Munster
    HURLING
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand
    Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown
    Former Limerick hurling captain makes move into county football coaching

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie