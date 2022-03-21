Do you agree with Murray Kinsella's Guinness Six Nations Team of the Tournament?

THE GUINNESS SIX Nations is over for another year after a Super Saturday that left Ireland fans with mixed emotions.

But the signs are certainly encouraging for Andy Farrell’s side, who got the job done against Scotland to finish second in the championship behind Grand Slam winners France.

On this week’s episode of The Front Row – The42′s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – Murray Kinsella sat down with our latest guest Sene Naoupu to pick his Team of the Tournament.

Source: The42

And it’s no surprise that his XV is dominated by Frenchman, with ten players from Les Bleus included.

“I thought there was a bit of a gap between those sides [France and Ireland] and everyone else,” Murray began.

Advertisement

“Fickou’s France’s defensive captain. He comes up with massive moments defensively. He had that brilliant try against Scotland, where he just goes around the outside.

“And Danty, I thought, gave them the perfect blend to their backline. I’ve kind of gone for a pairing there as much as individuals because he’s direct. He can also play, he’s got some sensational passing skills, as we saw in that Scotland game.

One of those flick passes out the back was absolutely ridiculous.”

Hugo Keenan, lifting the Triple Crown, is included. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

There are four representatives from Ireland – fullback Hugo Keenan, captain Johnny Sexton, prop Tadhg Furlong and Tadhg Beirne, moved from the second row to blindside flanker.

Josh van der Flier, who had an excellent tournament, is unlucky to miss out and Murray explained that him and centre Garry Ringrose were very close.

“I had to pick Tadhg Beirne because he’s such an x-factor player,” he says. “He changes games constantly so I slotted him into 6, where even still I think maybe with Ireland he could have a future playing there depending on how they pick their pack.”

Maro Itoje is the only English player on the team sheet, while there are none from Wales, Scotland or Italy.

“I’m ready for the backlash.” 😅@Murray_Kinsella has picked his Guinness Six Nations XV. What do you make of it?



🆕 Latest episode of The Front Row, with special guest @SeneNaoupu, lands tomorrow morning.



🎧 Subscribe: https://t.co/zUnQrSoBdp



🤝 with @GuinnessIreland #sp pic.twitter.com/FHQbuaB3au — The42.ie (@The42_ie) March 20, 2022

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Murray’s Team of the Tournament:

15. Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

14. Damian Penaud (France)

13. Gael Fickou (France)

12. Jonathan Danty (France)

11. Gabin Villiere (France)

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

9. Antonie Dupont (France)

1. Cyril Baille (France)

2. Julien Marchand (France)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

5. Paul Willemse (France)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

7. Anthony Jelonch (France)

8. Gregory Alldritt (France)

What are you thoughts on the XV?

Click here to subscribe to The Front Row or listen to the new episode in full below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud