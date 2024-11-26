'A day I’ll cherish forever' - Gus McCarthy's memorable Ireland debut

A WEEK IN the life of an Ireland debutant:

Monday: Andy Farrell puts the Ireland team to play Fiji on a board, announcing the plans to his players earlier than usual. Uncapped Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy sees his name in the starting 15.

“I was incredibly surprised,” McCarthy explains. “I only got the call on Sunday evening at around 7pm that I was coming back in on Monday.

“I thought I was going to be back in Leinster. So then when I got the call that I was coming in to camp I thought I’d maybe get the chance to be 24th man and experience the match-day experience. Then when I saw Faz put up the team and I was starting I was full of emotions. I was incredibly excited but also nervous.”

Thursday: Captain Caelan Doris presents McCarthy with his first Ireland jersey at the Shelbourne hotel.

“Very special obviously, because he’s a Blackrock man and to have the captain of your country present your jersey was very special.”

Saturday: McCarthy lines out as an Ireland international for the first time. Standing alongside his new teammates for Amhrán na bhFiann and Ireland’s Call, tears fill the 21-year-old’s eyes.

I wouldn’t say I am an emotional kind of guy, but just hearing the anthem and singing it brought out the emotions.

“I was pretty emotional just because it’s always been a dream of mine growing up. I’ve always come to the games and sang the anthems. It was just a really, really proud moment, not only for myself, but more thinking of my family and the journey to get to there. It was just a really, really proud moment for me and my family.”

McCarthy turns in a highly impressive debut, scoring one try, assisting three more and even stepping into the back row across a busy 80-minute shift. Afterwards the former Blackrock student heads toward the crowd. His parents, his two sisters and brother are all in attendance, alongside aunties, uncles and some friends.

His next job will be to return to the dressing room and perform his debut song.

“I’ll give a terrible rendition of Firework by Katy Perry.”

McCarthy celebrates with his parents. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

McCarthy is sharing this information to a small group of journalists around 90 minutes after Ireland’s 52-17 defeat of Fiji. The hooker is already able to appreciate the magnitude of the occasion.

“I just relished it and I really, really hope I can get the chance to play again.”

The last few months have been a whirlwind. McCarthy made just one appearance for Leinster last season – 25 minutes away to the Stormers – as most of his rugby came wearing UCD colours in the AIL.

Since the summer he’s toured with Emerging Ireland, made his first start for Leinster, played at Croke Park and earned his first Test cap. And that cap was earned. With injuries piling up at hooker McCarthy was added to Farrell’s squad for the November internationals as a ‘training panellist’ but impressed the Ireland coaches to the point where he became a live contender to play.

McCarthy is presented with his first cap by IRFU President Declan Madden. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“I probably still haven’t taken in how lucky I’ve been to get some chances.”

Against Fiji McCarthy overcame some early lineout frustrations to deliver an accomplished performance, with his ability to join the Ireland attack a notable positive.

“I probably wouldn’t think about it too much, but I think growing up I’ve always played with the ball, like rugby ball in hands, always messing around with mates, whether it be at school or in the garden or at home I’d just… Like you say, credit my attacking (ability), see where the space is, and kind of scan up.

“Faz is massive on scanning early so that is something I have to keep working on. I was kind of happy today. There’s a few chances that I saw an opportunity to give it early.”

Cormac Izuchukwu and Gus McCarthy with their first Ireland caps. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

His display leaves Farrell with an interesting decision for Saturday’s closing game against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies. Rónan Kelleher will be expected to return to the starting team but McCarthy is pushing for a place in the 23 after his impactful display.

Last Saturday evening was too soon to be thinking about any of that. Instead, Ireland’s newest international was happy to soak up the biggest achievement of his young career so far.

“There are incredible memories of the day already even though it’s only just finished. It’s a day I’ll cherish forever.”