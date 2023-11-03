Gus Poyet says Ireland job 'a possibility' as future with Greece still unclear

GUS POYET HAS again hinted at his potential interest in the Ireland managerial position.

The Greece boss, who has seen his side defeat Stephen Kenny’s team twice this year in Euro 2024 qualifiers, had said he would ‘absolutely love’ to manage Ireland.

Kenny’s prospects of retaining his role appear remote heading into Ireland’s final group qualifier against the Netherlands in Amsterdam in two weeks.

Speculation continues over who would then take the managerial reins and Poyet has insisted he will be departing as Greece manager when his contract expires next March.

The Uruguayan again touched on the subject of becoming Ireland boss in an interview with LiveScore.

“If you talk too much, they blame you but I’m trying to be honest.

“My contract finishes in March. So, finish the [Euro 2024] play-off games and it’s over. It doesn’t matter if I qualify or not because there is no extension.

“We used to say when you’re a player, six months left on your contract and you can start looking for a job.

“Now, that is a possibility that they [Ireland] will like me, that they will contact me. That’s a different matter.

“I congratulated them because the atmosphere was spectacular. It was a pleasure. The future will tell.”