'Maybe I am not what they are looking for' - Gus Poyet says no FAI contact for Ireland job

GUS POYET HAS confirmed that the FAI have not made any approach to him to discuss the vacant senior men’s manager position.

The 56-year-old is under contract with Greece until 31 March and could still qualify for Euro 2024 through the play-off route.

However, Poyet explained how no offer beyond March has been made and that he is assessing options.

But it appears that he is not on the radar of FAI director of football Marc Canham to replace Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland boss.

Poyet admitted in November that he would be open to discussing the position in the future having been in charge for two victories over the Boys in Green during the Group B qualifying campaign.

While reports emerged over the weekend that he was now being considered after Lee Carsley dropped out of the running, former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has also spoken to the FAI over the vacancy at the back end of last week.

“No, it is not the case (that he applied). I say the truth, it’s an incredible place to be able to manage a national team like Ireland. It would be a privilege and to play for that support is spectacular,” Poyet said.

“Right now, the timing is not right. I’m focused on the play-off, nothing changes. Nobody contacted me, nobody said nothing to me. There is nothing.

“I’m sure the federation have a list of attributes that they are looking for and you have to have them. It would be bad for me to make an opinion about which characteristic but it’s important they make a decision and support the manager.

“I would say two things. One, maybe I am not what they are looking for, which is totally fair. Secondly, they are very, very respectful because I am under contract and they don’t want to talk.

“Obviously, when you don’t have a contract, as a professional looking for a job and looking for an opportunity, and then depending for what is available [if you] apply or not, if I think I am good enough to do that.

“It’s easier for a coach to go into a national team, even when he is a foreigner, when he knows the players and knows the fans, what they expect, how they live. There are certain things that are important.”

Poyet also dismissed suggestions that international management could be treated like a part-time role and more suited to veteran bosses at the end of their career. He cited the example of Roberto Martinez at Portugal and insisted

“To be able to manage a country, a national team, you need to have experience with strong egos and characters,” Poyet said.

“If you think you have a few egos or characters in a club, imagine when you get 25 players who are the best in the country? You need to be able to deal with different egos from different places and situations.

“I’m adding to my experience and I’m better prepared I would say.

“About the age, I think it’s changing now, football. It’s not anymore about an older, experienced manager going from a club to national manager. It’s a matter of you being able to do it, enjoy what you are doing and if you are good enough to do it. I’m very pleased with the decision I made to become an international manager.

