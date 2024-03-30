Gus Poyet turns down 5-year Ireland contract - reports

GUS POYET has turned down a five-year contract to become Ireland manager, according to reports in the Greek media.

Nova Sports report that the Uruguayan coach has rejected the offer from the FAI in favour of extending his stay as Greece manager, despite expressing interest in the Irish role previously.

Advertisement

FAI Director of Football Marc Canham earlier this month suggested that for contractual reasons, Ireland’s new manager could not be unveiled until early April.

It led to speculation that Poyet would take over with his Greece deal set to elapse following the Euro 2024 playoff against Georgia, which they lost on penalties.

The FAI have not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing.

Several candidates have been linked with the vacant role in recent months, with Lee Carsley, Roy Keane, Chris Coleman and Neil Lennon among those reportedly ruled out of the running.

Interim boss John O’Shea has also been linked with the full-time job and during the week said that he was “more than ready and capable to be a manager”.