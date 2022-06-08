Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 8 June 2022
Advertisement

Stade Francais begin rebuild by adding coach Gustard and eight new players

Scrum-half Morgan Parra, 33, capped 72 times by France, has also joined after 13 seasons with Clermont.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Jun 2022, 11:14 AM
19 minutes ago 526 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5785428
Coach Paul Gustard.
Image: PA
Coach Paul Gustard.
Coach Paul Gustard.
Image: PA

STADE FRANCAIS, WHO finished the season in a disappointing 11th place in the Top 14, have announced the recruitment of defence coach Paul Gustard as well as eight players, including Clermont scrum-half Morgan Parra.

Parra, 33, capped 72 times by France, left Clermont last week after 13 seasons.

Also joining the capital club are hookers Mickael Ivaldi (Lyon) and Lucas Peyreblanques (Biarritz), backrow forwards Mathieu Hirigoyen (Biarritz) and Julien Ory (Toulon), Samoan Giovanni Habel Kuffner (Pau) and Georgian Giorgi Tsutskiridze (Aurillac/Pro D2), and winger Stephane Ahmed (Montauban/Pro D2).

Australian back Sione Tui returns to the squad after being loaned out to Carcassonne in the Pro D2 last season.

Stade’s head coach Gonzalo Quesada will also have Gustard, the former Saracens, England and Harlequins coach who joins from Treviso on board in a defence role.

Quesada will also be able to call on skills coach James Kent, promoted from the Stade academy after previous experience with the Canadian men and women’s teams and the France under-20 team.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

© Agence France-Presse

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie