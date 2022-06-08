Stade Francais begin rebuild by adding coach Gustard and eight new players

STADE FRANCAIS, WHO finished the season in a disappointing 11th place in the Top 14, have announced the recruitment of defence coach Paul Gustard as well as eight players, including Clermont scrum-half Morgan Parra.

Parra, 33, capped 72 times by France, left Clermont last week after 13 seasons.

Also joining the capital club are hookers Mickael Ivaldi (Lyon) and Lucas Peyreblanques (Biarritz), backrow forwards Mathieu Hirigoyen (Biarritz) and Julien Ory (Toulon), Samoan Giovanni Habel Kuffner (Pau) and Georgian Giorgi Tsutskiridze (Aurillac/Pro D2), and winger Stephane Ahmed (Montauban/Pro D2).

Australian back Sione Tui returns to the squad after being loaned out to Carcassonne in the Pro D2 last season.

Stade’s head coach Gonzalo Quesada will also have Gustard, the former Saracens, England and Harlequins coach who joins from Treviso on board in a defence role.

Quesada will also be able to call on skills coach James Kent, promoted from the Stade academy after previous experience with the Canadian men and women’s teams and the France under-20 team.

