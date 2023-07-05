'Big step for Leinster Rugby' - Guy Easterby lands new role

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed Guy Easterby as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The COO role is a first of its kind for Leinster Rugby and the appointment will see a change to Easterby’s current position as Head of Rugby Operations.

Easterby will continue to oversee professional team operations, but his enhanced role and remit will now include all aspects of the organisation and its strategic growth over the coming years.

The former Leinster and Ireland player, and long-time staff member at the province, will start his new role with immediate effect.

Advertisement

“This is a big step for Leinster Rugby as an organisation in recognising that we need to take a more strategic and long-term view of our work, while also looking to streamline Guy’s current role allowing him to focus on our plans for the next five years or so,” Leinster Rugby CEO Shane Nolan explained.

“The coming years will undoubtedly see further growth of the game in the 12 counties, and at all levels, and in all our communities, and we want to put in place the proper foundations to ensure that we are ready for that growth.

“Guy has an invaluable skillset and insight as a former Leinster player, but also as an administrator and member of the senior management team since 2010. The opportunities over the coming years are vast, but there are also challenges and we need someone that can thrive in that landscape. Guy is that person.

“That knowledge and that understanding that Guy possesses has been hugely valuable to me in my relatively new role as CEO, and I very much look forward to continuing my close working relationship with him as we look to build on the excellent work already underway here in Leinster across the professional and the domestic game.”

Easterby won 64 caps across two spells Leinster, while he represented Ireland on 28 occasions.

He was appointed chief scout for Leinster in 2008, before becoming senior team manager in 2010. He landed his current role, Head of Rugby Operations, in 2015.

“I am really excited to be taking on this new role with wider responsibilities across the organisation and am very grateful for the opportunity to do so,” Easterby said.

“I have been lucky enough to witness at first-hand the incredible work that goes on, from the ground up, across the game in our 12 counties and I’m very much looking forward, in my new position, to contributing further to our continued pursuit of excellence.

“There will be quite a bit of overlap with my current role but also some growth into a more strategic position, continuing to work closely with Shane and the rest of the senior management team in helping to guide Leinster Rugby into the future.

“There are a number of existing projects already underway and a few more in their infancy, and l see this role as a really exciting opportunity to further help shape the Leinster Rugby of tomorrow for future generations.”