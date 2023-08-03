Josko Gvardiol set for Man City medical as €90 million fee agreed with Leipzig

RB LEIPZIG DEFENDER Josko Gvardiol is set for a medical at Manchester City in the next few days after the two clubs agreed a €90 million deal.

The Bundesliga side were said to be holding out for a fee of €100m for the Croatia international, but City have been able to push the transfer through at a price that suits them.

The 21-year-old is due in Manchester before the end of the week for a medical, the PA news agency understands.

Gvardiol would add competition on the left side of City’s defence, having helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and then the final of the Nations League, where they were beaten by Spain.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is so far City’s only summer signing, with the Croatian having moved from Chelsea in June.

City saw captain Ilkay Gundogan leave for Barcelona on a free transfer and Riyad Mahrez last week completed a switch to Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli in a €43m deal.

The Premier League champions will take on Arsenal in the FA Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.