Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 30 April 2022
Advertisement

Hat-trick for Haaland - but Dortmund still find a way to lose

undesliga champions Bayern Munich also suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at Mainz.

By AFP Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,800 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5752242
Haaland celebrates his third goal.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Haaland celebrates his third goal.
Haaland celebrates his third goal.
Image: Imago/PA Images

ERLING HAALAND CLAIMED a hat-trick even though Borussia Dortmund lost 4-3 at home to Bochum while Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich also suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at Mainz.

A week after Bayern beat second-placed Dortmund 3-1 in Munich to be crowned league champions for the tenth straight season, Germany’s top two clubs both lost.

In Dortmund, Bochum raced into a 2-0 lead after just eight minutes thanks to goals by Sebastian Polter and Gerrit Holtmann.

Haaland led the fight back by converting two penalties, then tapping in his third goal with an hour played.

However, Bochum hit back with goals in the final ten minutes.

Juergen Locadia fired one in before Milos Pantovic converted the winning penalty after a handball by Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel.

Bochum claimed their second significant scalp this year following a shock 4-2 home win over Bayern in February.

Bayern suffered a hangover from last weekend’s title party as hosts Mainz also hit the woodwork four times in a 3-1 win.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Goals by Germany Under-21 striker Jonathan Burkardt and French defender Moussa Niakhate gave Mainz an early 2-0 lead.

The Bavarians pulled one back when Robert Lewandowski rolled in his 34th Bundesliga goal this season, claiming a league record after scoring 18 times away this term.

Midfielder Leandro Barreiro grabbed Mainz’s third goal just after the break when his shot took a wicked deflection and looped into the Bayern goal.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie