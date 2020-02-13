This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Ole Gunnar has been very important... But Dortmund was the best option' - Haaland

A host of Europe’s leading clubs were chasing Erling Haaland, but the youngster claims he always had eyes for Borussia Dortmund.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 10:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,205 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5007013
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

ERLING HAALAND already had his heart set on a move to Borussia Dortmund by the time Manchester United made a move for his services.

Dortmund signed Haaland after agreeing to meet his €22.5million release clause at Salzburg in late December, and the 19-year-old has made a flying start to life in Germany, with eight goals in five appearances.

A host of leading European clubs were linked to the striker, including United — led by his former Molde coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — but Haaland told Viasport his mind was made up by the time their interest was declared.

“Ole Gunnar has been very important for me in getting to where I am today,” he said.

“But we concluded that Dortmund was the best option for me. That was what I felt best about and therefore it became Dortmund.”

Indeed, Dortmund as a next stop in his career was put forward by Haaland himself as his father — former Leeds United and Manchester City utility man Alf-Inge Haaland — surveyed other options.

“The thing is, when the season was over, my father and I started talking

At that point he didn’t mention Dortmund. Then I asked him, ‘What about this club? That would have been nice’. Then he said, ‘We’ll see’.

“Suddenly it became an option and then that was what I felt all along.

“The process was pretty simple on my end. I really just played football and wasn’t very involved until the first half of the season was over.

“So, I didn’t have that much to do with it, to be honest. The process was to find the best possible club for me.”

Haaland made light of suggestions his move to Dortmund was primarily motivated by money and praised agent Mino Raiola for his role in making the transfer happen.

It’s kind of comical if I were to get that label [being greedy],” he said.

“All the people close to me know that’s not the kind of person I am. It’s really been kind of comical.”

On Raiola, Haaland added: “He’s the best in the world at what he does. As simple as that.

“He’s the best agent. He gets a lot of negativity and that’s probably because he’s doing such a great job for those he’s working for

“He has helped a lot and he’s a good guy to have around.”

Related Reads

13.02.20 James McClean emerges as doubt for Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off
13.02.20 Ajax confirm move of Moroccan star to Chelsea in July for initial €40m fee
13.02.20 Ireland defender Duffy among Brighton players filmed inhaling balloons in Spain

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie