Haaland prolongs Bundesliga title race with 95th-minute winner for Dortmund

The young striker came off the bench against Fortuna to score his 11th goal in 12 league games.

By AFP Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 4:58 PM
47 minutes ago 932 Views No Comments
Erling Braut Haaland is congratulated after his late winning goal for Borussia Dortmund this afternoon.
Image: AP/PA Images
Erling Braut Haaland is congratulated after his late winning goal for Borussia Dortmund this afternoon.
Image: AP/PA Images

ERLING BRAUT HAALAND came off the bench to score a 95th-minute winner for Borussia Dortmund in their 1-0 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf today that keeps Bayern Munich waiting for an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Dortmund were heading towards a frustrating draw at relegation-threatened Fortuna when Haaland headed home Manuel Akanji’s cross seconds from time to score his 11th goal in 12 league games.

The result means second-placed Dortmund are now four points behind Bayern, who host Borussia Moenchengladbach later, with three matches remaining.

Hansi Flick’s Bayern will have to wait until at least midweek, when they face Werder Bremen away, for their next chance to be crowned champions.

© – AFP, 2020

