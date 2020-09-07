This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 September 2020
Haaland brace helps Norway hammer Northern Ireland

Alexander Sorloth also scored twice as Ian Baraclough’s home debut ended in defeat.

By AFP Monday 7 Sep 2020, 10:49 PM
Image: Presseye/Brian Little/INPHO
Image: Presseye/Brian Little/INPHO

ERLING HAALAND AND Alexander Sorloth scored twice as Norway thrashed Northern Ireland 5-1 in the Nations League to hand Ian Baraclough a humbling home debut as manager.

Three goals came inside the first eight minutes as Mohamed Elyounoussi’s fine finish was cancelled out by Paddy McNair’s equaliser before Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland produced the first of two thumping finishes.

Sorloth could also be heading to the Bundesliga in the coming weeks with RB Leipzig interested in his services after a prolific season at Trabzonspor on loan from Crystal Palace.

He headed home the first of his double on 20 minutes before he benefited from Haaland’s unselfishness to roll home Norway’s fourth early in the second half.

Haaland scored his first international goal in defeat to Austria on Friday and the 20-year-old showed why he is regarded as one of the rising stars of European football with another curling effort into the top corner to round off the scoring.

Both sides’ next fixtures are Euro 2020 playoff semi-finals next month but it is the Norwegians who will have far more confidence heading into their clash at home to Serbia, while Baraclough has to pick up the pieces ahead of a tough trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

