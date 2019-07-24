This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conqueror of former Wimbledon champion suspended over failed drug test

World number 99 Beatriz Haddad Maia tested positive for an anabolic agent at the Croatia Open.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 8:56 PM
40 minutes ago 3,201 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4739137
Beatriz Haddad Maia reacts after beating Garbine Muguruza at Wimbledon earlier this month.
Image: Victoria Jones
Beatriz Haddad Maia reacts after beating Garbine Muguruza at Wimbledon earlier this month.
Beatriz Haddad Maia reacts after beating Garbine Muguruza at Wimbledon earlier this month.
Image: Victoria Jones

BRAZIL’S BEATRIZ HADDAD Maia has been provisionally suspended for failing a drugs test, just three weeks after one of her greatest results when she knocked 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza out of Wimbledon.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said the 23-year-old world number 99 had tested positive for an anabolic agent at the Croatia Open in Bol in June.

“(Her urine) sample was found to contain SARM S-22 and SARM LGD-4033 metabolite, which are prohibited,” said an ITF statement. “Positive tests for non-specified substances carry a mandatory provisional suspension.”

On 12 July, Haddad Maia was charged with an anti-doping rule violation and was provisionally suspended with effect from 22 July.

Left-handed Haddad Maia, who reached a best ranking of 58 in 2017, came through qualifying at Wimbledon and defeated Muguruza in the first round.

She was knocked out in the second round by British wildcard Harriet Dart. 

