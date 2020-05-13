Scarlets confirm Wales centre Parkes' exit ahead of expected Japan move

SCARLETS HAVE CONFIRMED that Wales international centre Hadleigh Parkes is leaving the region this summer, with the 32-year-old expected to join a Japanese club.

Moving out of Wales would mean Parkes being ineligible for the national team, therefore ending his Test career after 29 caps.

Parkes came close to scoring against Ireland in this year's Six Nations. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Players based outside of Wales are only eligible to play for the national team if they have won 60 or more Test caps.

New Zealand native Parkes, who qualified for the Welsh after three years of residency, has been an important player since his debut in 2017, winning over supporters with his tough and clever approach in midfield.

New Wales boss Wayne Pivac looks likely to have to plan without him whenever Test rugby returns, however, with Parkes expected to confirm a move to Japan, potentially to the Panasonic Wild Knights to replace the Munster-bound Damian de Allende.

Parkes was named among a batch of eight players who are departing Scarlets this summer along with head coach Brad Mooar, who will be part of Ian Foster’s All Blacks set-up, and forwards coach Ioan Cunningham.

Kieron Fonotia, Corey Baldwin, Jonathan Evans, Morgan Williams, Simon Gardiner, Rhys Fawcett and Tom James, who is retiring, are the other players on their way out of Parc y Scarlets.

Parkes scored against Ireland as Wales secured their 2019 Grand Slam in Cardiff. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

“Unfortunately, circumstances have dictated that we won’t be able to give the coaches, players and staff the send-off they deserve on the pitch in front of our supporters at Parc y Scarlets,” said Scarlets board member Nigel Short.

“We still hope, in accordance with government guidelines, to do something as a farewell and the sentiment remains the same.

“On behalf of the board, staff and the fans of this great club, we would like to thank everyone for their contribution to the Scarlets and wish them well for what comes next.”