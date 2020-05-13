This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 13 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scarlets confirm Wales centre Parkes' exit ahead of expected Japan move

The 32-year-old will be ineligible for the Welsh if he heads abroad.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 13 May 2020, 5:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,018 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5098237

SCARLETS HAVE CONFIRMED that Wales international centre Hadleigh Parkes is leaving the region this summer, with the 32-year-old expected to join a Japanese club.

Moving out of Wales would mean Parkes being ineligible for the national team, therefore ending his Test career after 29 caps.

hadleigh-parkes-scores-a-try-that-was-later-disallowed Parkes came close to scoring against Ireland in this year's Six Nations. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Players based outside of Wales are only eligible to play for the national team if they have won 60 or more Test caps.

New Zealand native Parkes, who qualified for the Welsh after three years of residency, has been an important player since his debut in 2017, winning over supporters with his tough and clever approach in midfield.

New Wales boss Wayne Pivac looks likely to have to plan without him whenever Test rugby returns, however, with Parkes expected to confirm a move to Japan, potentially to the Panasonic Wild Knights to replace the Munster-bound Damian de Allende.

Parkes was named among a batch of eight players who are departing Scarlets this summer along with head coach Brad Mooar, who will be part of Ian Foster’s All Blacks set-up, and forwards coach Ioan Cunningham.

Kieron Fonotia, Corey Baldwin, Jonathan Evans, Morgan Williams, Simon Gardiner, Rhys Fawcett and Tom James, who is retiring, are the other players on their way out of Parc y Scarlets.

hadleigh-parkes-celebrates-scoring-a-try-with-jonathan-davies Parkes scored against Ireland as Wales secured their 2019 Grand Slam in Cardiff. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

“Unfortunately, circumstances have dictated that we won’t be able to give the coaches, players and staff the send-off they deserve on the pitch in front of our supporters at Parc y Scarlets,” said Scarlets board member Nigel Short.

“We still hope, in accordance with government guidelines, to do something as a farewell and the sentiment remains the same.

“On behalf of the board, staff and the fans of this great club, we would like to thank everyone for their contribution to the Scarlets and wish them well for what comes next.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie