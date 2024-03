THE COURT OF Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reduced the four-year doping ban imposed on former world number one Simona Halep to nine months, which have already been served.

The two-time Grand Slam singles champion had appealed to CAS in February, arguing that the positive test was the result of a “contaminated product” and anomalies in her biological passport could be linked to a “surgical operation.”

More to follow…

