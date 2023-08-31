Lewis Hamilton renews contract with Mercedes until 2025

LEWIS HAMILTON AND George Russell renewed their contracts with Mercedes until 2025, the Formula One team announced on Thursday.

The Silver Arrows confirmed that the pair would continue driving together in the next two seasons ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton currently sits fourth in the drivers’ standings, 183 points behind leader and reigning champion Max Verstappen who at Monza is hunting a record-breaking 10th straight GP win.

Fellow Briton Russell is three places back on 99 points.

“We have never been hungrier to win. We have learnt from every success but also every setback… we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again,” said Hamilton in a statement.

“I’m grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn’t finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do.”

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will extend his F1 career beyond his 40th birthday with Mercedes, where he won six of his drivers’ titles between 2014 and 2020.

The 38-year-old is reportedly set to earn around £50 million (€58m) a season with Mercedes after renewing a contract which was set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Mercedes’ announcement brings to an end speculation over Hamilton’s future as they struggle to compete with dominant Red Bull who have won every GP so far this season.

