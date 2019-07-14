This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hamilton makes British Grand Prix history with Silverstone success

The Mercedes driver came into the race level with Jim Clark and Alain Prost on five wins at his home GP.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 4:06 PM
46 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4724276
Lewis Hamilton en route to victory at the British Grand Prix.
LEWIS HAMILTON BECAME the British Grand Prix’s most successful driver with his sixth victory at Silverstone today.

The Mercedes driver came into the race level with Jim Clark and Alain Prost on five wins at his home GP, but there was work to do as he started second on the grid behind team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

An early overtake was swiftly cancelled out but the deployment of the safety car on lap 20 benefitted the defending world champion, who managed to dive into the pits and re-emerge with his lead intact.

Bottas had already pitted by that stage and the Finn was unable to overhaul his colleague through the second half of the race, as Hamilton extended his standings lead to 39 points with 11 rounds of action still to come.

The podium was completed by Charles Leclerc, who capitalised on a collision between his Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen after the Red Bull man had overtaken the German on lap 38.

Both men were sent spinning into the gravel, although Verstappen was able to continue unscathed to finish fifth behind team-mate Pierre Gasly, while Vettel had to change his front nose and ended up coming home 16th, second-last of those to finish.

