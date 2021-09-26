Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 26 September 2021
Hamilton reclaims championship lead from Verstappen with 100th career win

Verstappen fought back from last place to secure a podium finish at today’s Russian Grand Prix.

By Press Association Sunday 26 Sep 2021
Victory for Lewis Hamilton in Sochi.
Image: Sergei Grits
Image: Sergei Grits

LEWIS HAMILTON WON a dramatic rain-hit Russian Grand Prix after Lando Norris was denied his first victory following a thrilling finale.

Norris, 21, appeared on course to keep Hamilton at bay and become the youngest British Formula One winner.

But the race turned on its head with just eight laps remaining when the rain arrived in Sochi.

Hamilton moved to the wet tyres with four laps left but Norris stayed out on slick rubber after telling his McLaren team he did not want to stop.

However, the decision came back to haunt the young Englishman as the rain increased and he was unable to keep his McLaren on the track.

On lap 51 of 53, Hamilton assumed the lead with Norris having to stop for wets and dropping down the order.

Hamilton claimed the 100th win of his career, ahead of Max Verstappen, who drove from last to second, with Carlos Sainz completing the podium. Norris came home in seventh.

Hamilton moves into the lead of the championship, two points clear of Verstappen with seven races remaining.

