Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 13 September 2021
Advertisement

F1 boss hopes championship will be 'won on the track' after another Hamilton/Verstappen crash

The sport’s most exciting title race in recent memory took another dramatic twist at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix when Hamilton and Verstappen crashed out.

By Press Association Monday 13 Sep 2021, 3:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,150 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5548088
Lewis Hamilton leaves his car after the Monza crash with Max Verstappen.
Image: Florent Gooden
Lewis Hamilton leaves his car after the Monza crash with Max Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton leaves his car after the Monza crash with Max Verstappen.
Image: Florent Gooden

FORMULA ONE  BOSS Ross Brawn has told Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen that he does not want their championship battle to be decided by another collision.

The sport’s most exciting title race in recent memory took another dramatic twist at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix when Hamilton and Verstappen crashed out.

It marked the second coming together between the championship rivals in just five races – less than two months after their 180mph smash at the British Grand Prix in July.

Verstappen was blamed for their latest collision, with the Red Bull driver to serve a three-place grid penalty in Sochi a week on Sunday.

But with eight of a scheduled 22-race calendar still to complete, the prospect of another crash between the title rivals is likely.

“It’s clear both drivers could have avoided it,” said Brawn, reflecting on Sunday’s flashpoint.

“Ultimately I think it’s another consequence of two guys going head to head and not wanting to give an inch.

“It’s a shame they ended up in the gravel because it could have shaped up to be a great race – and we were deprived of that.

“I wouldn’t say it has changed the dynamic – you’ve got two cockerels in the farmyard at the moment and we are seeing the consequence of it – and I don’t think either will back off at any moment for the rest of the year.

“But I hope the championship is won on the track, not in the barriers or the stewards room.”

formula-1-heineken-gran-premio-ditalia-2021 Ross Brawn. Source: DPA/PA Images

Hamilton emerged from the collision fortunate to avoid a major injury. The halo which sits above his helmet absorbed the crushing impact of Verstappen’s out-of-control Red Bull.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The seven-time world champion, 36, who flew to New York following Sunday’s race, was evaluated by the Mercedes’ team doctor and will remain in contact with the team ahead of the Russian Grand Prix.

Hamilton trails Verstappen by five points in his quest for a record-breaking eighth title.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, claimed Verstappen delivered a tactical foul in Monza to stop his rival from scoring, while 1996 world champion Damon Hill questioned whether the Dutch driver’s actions might have been deliberate.

But responding to Wolff’s claim, his Red Bull counterpart, Christian Horner, said: “I don’t think Max was thinking that.

“He is thinking, ‘how can I pass the car ahead?’ I would be disappointed if Toto suggested otherwise.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie