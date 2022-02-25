Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 25 February 2022
Scotland's Hamish Watson out of France match with Covid-19

Two members of the Scotland backroom team have also tested positive.

By AFP Friday 25 Feb 2022, 6:51 PM
15 minutes ago
Scotland flanker Hamish Watson.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

SCOTLAND SUFFERED A major setback on the eve of Saturday’s Six Nations match at home to France when Hamish Watson was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Scotland flanker Hamish Watson has returned a positive Covid test and will not play in the Six Nations match against France on Saturday 26 February,” said a Scottish Rugby Union statement.

Edinburgh back row Nick Haining moves into the starting XV and will play on the blindside, with Rory Darge shifting to the openside flanker position.

Saracens’ Andy Christie has been drafted into the matchday 23 and will make his Scotland debut if he comes off the replacements’ bench at Murrayfield.

Two members of the Scotland backroom team have also tested positive for Covid and will isolate as per Scottish Government guidelines, the SRU statement added.

Scotland (v France)

15. Stuart Hogg (captain)

14. Darcy Graham 

13. Chris Harris 

12. Sione Tuipulotu

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell 

9. Ali Price 

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Stuart McInally 

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Sam Skinner 

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Nick Haining 

7. Rory Darge 

8. Magnus Bradbury 

Replacements

16. George Turner

17. Oli Kebble 

18. WP Nel 

19. Jamie Hodgson 

20. Andy Christie 

21. Ben White 

22. Blair Kinghorn 

23. Mark Bennett  

– © AFP 2022

