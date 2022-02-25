Scotland's Hamish Watson out of France match with Covid-19

SCOTLAND SUFFERED A major setback on the eve of Saturday’s Six Nations match at home to France when Hamish Watson was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Scotland flanker Hamish Watson has returned a positive Covid test and will not play in the Six Nations match against France on Saturday 26 February,” said a Scottish Rugby Union statement.

Edinburgh back row Nick Haining moves into the starting XV and will play on the blindside, with Rory Darge shifting to the openside flanker position.

Saracens’ Andy Christie has been drafted into the matchday 23 and will make his Scotland debut if he comes off the replacements’ bench at Murrayfield.

Two members of the Scotland backroom team have also tested positive for Covid and will isolate as per Scottish Government guidelines, the SRU statement added.

Scotland (v France)

15. Stuart Hogg (captain) 14. Darcy Graham 13. Chris Harris 12. Sione Tuipulotu 11. Duhan van der Merwe 10. Finn Russell 9. Ali Price 1. Pierre Schoeman 2. Stuart McInally 3. Zander Fagerson 4. Sam Skinner 5. Grant Gilchrist 6. Nick Haining 7. Rory Darge 8. Magnus Bradbury Replacements 16. George Turner 17. Oli Kebble 18. WP Nel 19. Jamie Hodgson 20. Andy Christie 21. Ben White 22. Blair Kinghorn 23. Mark Bennett – © AFP 2022

