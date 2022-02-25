Scotland's Hamish Watson out of France match with Covid-19

SCOTLAND SUFFERED A major setback on the eve of Saturday’s Six Nations match at home to France when Hamish Watson was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.
“Scotland flanker Hamish Watson has returned a positive Covid test and will not play in the Six Nations match against France on Saturday 26 February,” said a Scottish Rugby Union statement.
Edinburgh back row Nick Haining moves into the starting XV and will play on the blindside, with Rory Darge shifting to the openside flanker position.
Saracens’ Andy Christie has been drafted into the matchday 23 and will make his Scotland debut if he comes off the replacements’ bench at Murrayfield.
Two members of the Scotland backroom team have also tested positive for Covid and will isolate as per Scottish Government guidelines, the SRU statement added.
Scotland (v France)
15. Stuart Hogg (captain)
14. Darcy Graham
13. Chris Harris
12. Sione Tuipulotu
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Finn Russell
9. Ali Price
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Stuart McInally
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Sam Skinner
5. Grant Gilchrist
6. Nick Haining
7. Rory Darge
8. Magnus Bradbury
Replacements
16. George Turner
17. Oli Kebble
18. WP Nel
19. Jamie Hodgson
20. Andy Christie
21. Ben White
22. Blair Kinghorn
23. Mark Bennett
