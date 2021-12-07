Hammer blow for David Moyes' defence

WEST HAM defender Kurt Zouma is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring tendon injury.

The centre-half suffered the problem in Saturday’s 3-2 win against his former club Chelsea and a scan on Monday showed significant damage.

The Hammers have not said how long the 27-year-old will be out for, only that he has started his rehabilitation.

A statement on the club’s website read: “West Ham can confirm that Kurt Zouma sustained a hamstring tendon injury during Saturday’s Premier League victory against Chelsea.

“A scan on Monday revealed the damage and the 27-year-old French international defender has already started his recovery programme at Rush Green under the supervision of the medical team.”

It is a big blow for David Moyes, who lost another centre-back, Angelo Ogbonna, for the rest of the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Ben Johnson is also set to spend some time out after sustaining a “low-grade hamstring strain” against the Blues.

The Hammers added: “Everyone at West Ham would like to wish both Kurt and Ben all the very best in their recovery.”