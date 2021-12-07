Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 7 December 2021
Hammer blow for David Moyes' defence

Kurt Zouma is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Kurt Zouma of West Ham United pulls up injured.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WEST HAM defender Kurt Zouma is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring tendon injury.

The centre-half suffered the problem in Saturday’s 3-2 win against his former club Chelsea and a scan on Monday showed significant damage.

The Hammers have not said how long the 27-year-old will be out for, only that he has started his rehabilitation.

A statement on the club’s website read: “West Ham can confirm that Kurt Zouma sustained a hamstring tendon injury during Saturday’s Premier League victory against Chelsea.

“A scan on Monday revealed the damage and the 27-year-old French international defender has already started his recovery programme at Rush Green under the supervision of the medical team.”

It is a big blow for David Moyes, who lost another centre-back, Angelo Ogbonna, for the rest of the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month.

Ben Johnson is also set to spend some time out after sustaining a “low-grade hamstring strain” against the Blues.

The Hammers added: “Everyone at West Ham would like to wish both Kurt and Ben all the very best in their recovery.”

