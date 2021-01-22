BE PART OF THE TEAM

Baseball mourns death of long-time home run king Hank Aaron

Aaron passed Babe Ruth’s long-standing record in 1974 and his mark stood until an era rife with performance enhancing drugs.

By AFP Friday 22 Jan 2021, 9:31 PM
Aaron in 1973.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

LONG-TIME MAJOR League Baseball home run king Hank Aaron was remembered for his character and dignity as well as his sporting achievements following his death at the  age of 86.

Aaron shrugged off racism and death threats to pass the record 714 homers hit by Babe Ruth in 1974, finishing on 755 for his career and becoming a pioneer in front office opportunities for black players after their careers.

“Hank Aaron was one of the best baseball players we’ve ever seen and one of the strongest people I’ve ever met,” former US President Barack Obama said.

“Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Aaron family and everyone who was inspired by this unassuming man and his towering example.”

Inspired by a meeting as a youth with Jackie Robinson, MLB’s first black player, Aaron turned his talents to baseball and became an iconic sportsman while greeting intolerance with class and grace.

“Hank Aaron is near the top of everyone’s list of all-time great players,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. “His monumental achievements as a player were surpassed only by his dignity and integrity as a person.”

Aaron played 23 MLB seasons from 1954 to 1976, starting with the Milwaukee Braves, moving with them to Atlanta in 1966, leaving for the Milwaukee Brewers in 1975 and retiring in 1976.

Aaron joined the Braves as an executive, became vice president of player development and a senior vice president for the club in 1980.

“We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank,” Braves chairman Terry McGuirk said. “Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world.”

Aaron was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, where his steadfastness and courage in the face of death threats made him elite even among baseball immortals.

“Hank Aaron’s incredible talent on the baseball field was only matched by his dignity and character, which shone brightly,” Baseball Hall of Fame chairman Jane Forbes Clark said.

“His courage while pursuing the game’s all-time home run record served as an example for millions of people inside and outside of the sports world, who were also aspiring to achieve their greatest dreams.”

Former Braves star Chipper Jones admitted, “I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He had every right to be angry or militant… but never was! He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with.”

Aaron’s MLB career homer record stood for 33 years until broken by drugs-tainted San Francisco star Barry Bonds, who finished on 762 in 2007. A surprise congratulatory video from Aaron played after Bonds set the new mark.

NBA legend Magic Johnson said his own business and executive success owed much to trailblazer Aaron, declaring him on “the Mount Rushmore for the greatest baseball players”.

“Rest in Peace to American hero, icon, and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron,” Johnson tweeted. “While a legendary athlete, Hank Aaron was also an extraordinary businessman and paved the way for other athletes like me to successfully transition into business.”

Other retired sluggers paid tribute to Aaron, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz tweeting he was “a legend on and off the ball field… the best to ever do it.”

Chicago White Sox star Frank Thomas tweeted: “I’m just stunned. Hank was the standard of greatness for me. The one man who I acted like a kid around star struck always! He was the definition of class!”

“Hank Aaron’s impact on the game was as powerful as his swing,” tweeted the Washington Nationals. “His contributions to the sport were immeasurable. Baseball’s lost a titan.”

“The New York Yankees mourn the loss of baseball legend Hammerin’ Hank Aaron,” the club tweeted. “His impact on and off the field will never be forgotten.”

