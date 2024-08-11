'I might bungee jump off the Shandon Bells' - Cork rejoice after All-Ireland two-in-a-row

CORK CAMOGIE STAR Hannah Looney said it was “unbelievable” to complete an All-Ireland back-to-back success with the county’s camogie team in Croke Park.

Looney, who is a dual player with the Cork Ladies team, lined out at half-back today as Ger Manley’s side played out a thrilling decider against Galway. A Katrina Mackey goal in the early stages of the second half proved vital as Cork retained the O’Duffy Cup by a narrow three-point margin.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Looney told the Sunday Game after the game.

“I’m absolutely over the moon. We knew Galway were going to put up the challenge and I know people were saying it was going to be easier than that but it never was. It’s one of the hardest games we’ve played all year and that’s what we were expecting.

“We want to be a generational team and to win back-to-back is only the start of it. We’ll keep going.

“It’s something we’ve done in Cork before so it’s in the tank in a lot of us. What hasn’t been done is the three-in-a-row. It’s a bit too early to start talking about that. We’ll enjoy the winter and the celebrations but it’s just amazing.”

Looney famously celebrated last year’s All-Ireland triumph by being rowed down the River Lee while holding the O’Duffy Cup after being launched from the Cork Boat Club. When asked by reporter Valerie Wheeler about her plans for marking the 2024 achievement, Looney replied:

"I must get on to Paul and Fintan and see if they'll row me down the Lee"



“I might bungee jump off the Shandon Bells [Church in Cork city]. We must get onto Paul [O'Donovan] and Fintan [McCarthy] and see if they’ll row me down the Lee. I’ll go down to Skibb for a row. We’ll be celebrating for the week, we’ll be celebrating for the winter.”

