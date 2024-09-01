Advertisement
Hannah O'Connor with family members after Ireland's meeting with France during the 2024 Six Nations. Ben Brady/INPHO
Calling Time

Hannah O'Connor confirms retirement from international and provincial rugby

The 34-year-old, who featured for Ireland during this year’s Six Nations, will remain involved with Blackrock.
1.03pm, 1 Sep 2024
IRELAND FORWARD HANNAH O’Connor has announced her retirement from international and provincial rugby after Leinster clinched back-to-back interpro titles in Belfast on Saturday.

Leinster captain O’Connor informed her teammates of her decision earlier this week and confirmed it publicly after her side’s 27-7 success over Munster at Kingspan Stadium.

O’Connor, 34, had since 2018 been an ever-present for Leinster until injury ruled her out of Saturday’s decider. In addition to 18 caps for her province, O’Connor earned 21 for Ireland.

While stepping away from rugby with her province and national team, O’Connor will remain involved with her club, Blackrock.

More recently renowned as a back-five forward, O’Connor also played out-half and centre and was an excellent kicker from the tee.

She finished the 2020 AIL campaign as the leading points scorer and was named the Player of the Year. She had taken up the sport only six years previously.

O’Connor made her full Ireland debut against Wales in November 2019 and won the last of her 21 Irish caps during the 2024 Six Nations campaign.

Throughout her career, she won four interprovincial series with Leinster and one AIL title.

Gavan Casey
