Irish rugby international back in Dublin inter-county football set-up

IRISH RUGBY INTERNATIONAL Hannah Tyrrell is back in the Dublin ladies football set-up, named on the bench for the four-in-a-row All-Ireland champions’ league opener on Sunday.

Fresh off a Six Nations campaign with Adam Griggs’ side where she impressed at 10, Tyrrell makes her return to the Sky Blues after a long inter-county football hiatus.

The 30-year-old, who recently retired from Sevens duty to concentrate on 15s, starred for Na Fianna last year in the Dublin senior football championship,

Having primarily played outfield in Gaelic football of late, she is also a talented goalkeeper, and now comes into Mick Bohan’s side in the number 17 jersey this week.

Their first matchday panel of 2021 is an interesting one, with seven of the team that started in December’s All-Ireland final win over Cork lining out against Waterford in Sunday’s Division 1B clash at Parnell Park.

Martha Byrne, Aoife Kane, Leah Caffrey, Siobhan McGrath, Jennifer Dunne, Lyndsey Davey and captain Sinead Aherne are in from the start once again, with goalkeeper Abby Sheils earning a Dublin senior debut and Olwen Carey a welcome return to the starting line-up after she opted to take a year out.

Another ‘keeper in Emer Ní Eafa returns to the fold and is named on the bench, with Irish hockey international Sinéad Loughran also a notable inclusion among the substitutes.

Waterford, meanwhile, have named a strong starting 15 with dead-ball specialist and former Wexford Youths soccer player Maria Delahunty back in the set-up, while Ballymacarbry star Mairead Wall is named as captain.

Throw-in Sunday is 2pm.

Cork and Tipperary get us underway this evening at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with the teams for that Division 1B one here [throw-in 7.30pm, live on TG4].

All eyes will be on MacHale Park, Castlebar, tomorrow evening for the meeting of old rivals Mayo and Galway in Division 1B, and the battle of the new managers, Michael Moyles and Gerry Fahy [throw-in also 7.30pm, live on TG4].

Moyles has named 2016 All-Star and Carnacon ace Fiona McHale in midfield, as she returns to the starting team for the first time since 2018. AFLW ace Niamh Kelly starts for the side Éilis Ronayne captains this week, while former North Melbourne player Mairead Seoighe skippers the Tribeswomen.

On Sunday, Donegal and Westmeath face off in the same group, with Niamh McLaughlin captaining Maxi Curran’s hosts in Ballyboffey, and Fiona Claffey moving to the forward line and skippering the 2020 All-Ireland intermediate finalists.

All Division 1 starting teams are below.

Cork (v Tipperary): M O’Brien (capt.); S Kelly, R Phelan, E Spillane; E O’Shea, A Kelleher, M Duggan; M O’Callaghan, S Hayes; O Finn, C O’Sullivan, H Looney; S O’Leary, B O’Sullivan, E Cleary.

Tipperary (v Cork): L Fitzpatrick; L Spillane, M Curley, E Cronin; R Daly, C Kennedy, E Kelly; A.R. Kennedy, E Fitzpatrick; E Carroll, E Morrissey, A Moloney (capt.); C O’Dwyer, A Delaney, M Creedon.

Galway (v Mayo): D Gower; S Brennan, S Lynch, S Molloy; K Geraghty, N Ward, C Cooney; A Davoren, M Glynn; O Divilly, M Seoighe (capt.), L Coen; E Noone, A Trill, K Slevin.

Mayo (v Galway): L Brennan; O Conlon, K Sullivan, T O’Connor; E Ronayne (capt.), C McManamon, E Brennan; F McHale, M McHale; N Kelly, S Howley, S Cafferky; M Reilly, D Doherty, L Cafferky.

Dublin (v Waterford): A Sheils; O Nolan, L Caffrey, O Carey; M Byrne, A Kane, L Collins; L McGinley, D Murphy; J Dunne, S McGrath, L Davey; N Hetherton, S Killeen, S Aherne (capt.).

Waterford (v Dublin): M Foran; A Mullaney, L Mulcahy, R Casey; C Fennell, K McGrath, M Wall (capt.); C McGrath, E Murray; R Tobin, A Wall, K Hogan; E Fennell, M Delahunty, K Murray.

Donegal (v Westmeath): A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher; A.M. Logue, M Ryan, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, N McLaughlin (capt.), N Boyle; N Hegarty, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Westmeath (v Donegal): S Byrne; N Spellman, J Rogers, E Kelly; R Dillon, A Brady, T Fagan; V Carr, T Dillon; F Claffey (capt.), L Archibold, A Jones; L McCartan, K Hegarty, S Dillon.

- with reporting from Ladies Gaelic Football.