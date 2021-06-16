Hannah Tyrrell named Player of the Month after sensational return to inter-county football

Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for May, at The Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin.

IN-FORM DUBLIN FORWARD Hannah Tyrrell has scooped The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for May.

Tyrrell has enjoyed a sensational return to inter-county football over the past few weeks, establishing herself as a key figure for the Sky Blues after recently bringing the curtain down on a glittering Irish international rugby career.

With 3-22 to her name from four games, Irish rugby’s loss certainly has been Dublin football’s gain with the former international star taking to her Gaelic football roots once again like a duck to water.

The 30-year-old marked her comeback with 1-5 against Waterford at Parnell Park on 23 May, before clocking a hefty tally of 2-7 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Dublin beat Cork six days later.

Adding another dynamic to the All-Ireland champions’ already lethal attack, Tyrrell chipped in with three pointed frees against Tipperary in June, before she hit 0-7 (4f) in the Division 1 semi-final win over Mayo last weekend.

Next up is the top-flight final against Cork at Croke Park on Saturday, 26 June, as Dublin look to win just a second-ever Division 1 crown, and Tyrrell looks to continue her electric form on the biggest stage.

She is back in the Sky Blue fold for the first time since 2014, her international Sevens and 15s rugby career coming in the interim.

Now playing her club football with Na Fianna, having previously won an intermediate county championship with her native Round Towers, Clondalkin, Tyrrell is an All-Ireland U16 winning goalkeeper, and the holder of All-Ireland minor and Senior B titles.

Tyrrell was also nominated for the first-ever PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month in football award, though that was won by Cork stalwart Ciara O’Sullivan.