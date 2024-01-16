Advertisement
Hannibal Mejbri. Alamy Stock Photo
On the Move

Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri joins Sevilla on loan until end of season

Spanish club have an option to buy the 20-year-old.
1 hour ago

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Hannibal Mejbri has joined LaLiga strugglers Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

As part of the deal, Sevilla have an option to buy the 20-year-old for £20 million (€23m) plus a further £3m (€3.5) in add-ons, the PA news agency understands.

United have also included a buy-back option and a sell-on fee if he departs elsewhere.

Hannibal joined United from Monaco in 2019 and has made 10 appearances this season but is expected to find his first team opportunities limited by the imminent returns of Casemiro and Mason Mount.

Press Association
