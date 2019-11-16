This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern Munich's interim coach will keep the job 'at least until Christmas'

“We trust Hansi Flick,” says Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 10:04 AM
Flick: Bayern have beaten Olympiacos and Dortmund under his stewardship.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

HANSI FLICK WILL remain interim Bayern Munich coach for at least the rest of 2019, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge announced on Friday.

Bayern placed Flick in charge after Niko Kovac left the post in the wake of a 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt – their heaviest Bundesliga loss since April 2009 – on 2 November.

The former Germany assistant coach led Bayern to a 2-0 Champions League victory over Olympiacos in his first match at the helm and followed it up with a 4-0 Klassiker crushing of Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

The performances earned Flick the confidence of Rummenigge, outgoing president Uli Hoeness and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

“Uli, Hasan and I publicly announced after the Dortmund match Hansi would be our coach until further notice,” Rummenigge said at Bayern’s annual general meeting.

“[On Thursday] we decided that he will be coach at least until Christmas and possibly beyond. We trust Hansi Flick.” 

A host of candidates were linked with the position after Kovac departed.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag ruled himself out of immediate contention, while former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick reportedly turned down an approach from the Bavarian giants.

Pep Guardiola, Massimiliano Allegri and Jose Mourinho have all been touted as potential long-term targets, as was Arsene Wenger until being appointed Fifa’s chief of global football development this week.

