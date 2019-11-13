This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 14 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Happy Springbok hooker retires again

Schalk Brits insisted there would not be another comeback.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 11:59 PM
18 minutes ago 266 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4891074
South Africa's Schalk Brits (right) scores in the World Cup against Canada.
Image: Adam Davy
South Africa's Schalk Brits (right) scores in the World Cup against Canada.
South Africa's Schalk Brits (right) scores in the World Cup against Canada.
Image: Adam Davy

RUGBY WORLD Cup-winning Springbok forward Schalk Brits, 38, retired on Wednesday for the second time, and insisted there would not be another comeback.

“Leaving (World Cup host nation) Japan with a gold medal was the perfect ending,” stressed the ever-smiling Brits who quit in 2018 only to be lured back by coach Rassie Erasmus.

“I was on holiday with my family in Spain when I got a text message from Rassie, but at first I thought it was (Springbok prop) Vincent Koch playing a joke,” recalled Brits.

“When I realised it was really Rassie, I decided to give it one last shot and played for the Bulls and Springboks.”

The third-choice hooker at the World Cup behind Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm Marx, he started in the huge pool victories over Namibia and Canada, scoring a try in each match.

“Schalk was an invaluable member of our squad and someone who lifted the spirit among the players,” said Erasmus.

“He set an example with his professionalism and superb workrate throughout the last two seasons.”

Brits made 15 Test appearance since debuting against Italy in 2008 and was part of the Springbok team that finished third at the 2015 World Cup in England.

He played for the Western Stormers, Golden Lions and Bulls — three of the four major South African rugby clubs — and spent nine seasons with the London-based Saracens from 2009.

Akker van der Merwe of the Sale Sharks and Joseph Dweba of the Cheetahs are among those who will hoping to replace Brits in the Springbok squad next year.

Since South Africa defeated England 32-12 in the World Cup final on November 2, forwards Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira, 34, Francois Louw, 34, and Brits have officially retired.

Media reports have hinted that forward Duane Vermeulen, 33, and utility back Francois Steyn, 32, will follow suit.

© – AFP, 2019  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

[button href="https://www.instagram.com/the42.ie" label="Follow us: the42.ie" icon="url"

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie