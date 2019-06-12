Algeria midfielder dropped from African Cup of Nations squad for flashing his arse on Fortnite

Belkebla (bottom left corner) baring all while his team-mate is in the middle of a game.

Belkebla (bottom left corner) baring all while his team-mate is in the middle of a game.

ALGERIA MIDFIELDER HARIS Belkebla has been dropped from the country’s African Cup of Nations squad after exposing his backside during a live stream.

Video footage of Belkebla recently appeared on social media showing him exposing himself on Twitch while team-mate Alexandre Oukidja played Fortnite.

The incident led to Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi dropping the midfielder from the squad, with USM Alger midfielder Mohamed Benkhemassa expected to serve as his replacement.

“The national team coach Djamel Belmadi has decided to exclude Algeria midfielder Haris Belkebla from the Africa Cup of Nations training camp,” the Algerian Football Federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The coach’s decision was to maintain discipline within the group, which he considers paramount.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!