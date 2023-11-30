Munster to face Harlequins in London friendly during Six Nations

MUNSTER WILL PLAY Harlequins in a friendly in London on Friday 23 February (7:45pm).

The southern province’s first trip to Quins’ Stoop ground since 2013 will take place on the eve of Ireland’s home Six Nations clash with Wales, on an off-week in the URC.

The friendly will take place between Munster’s trip to Scarlets on 16 February and their game at home to Zebre at Musgrave Park on 1 March.

Graham Rowntree had previously outlined to The 42 his plans to arrange additional fixtures during the Six Nations after his side lost momentum during the same period of relative inactivity last year.

Munster’s 38-26 home defeat to Glasgow in the URC last season came over three weeks after their previous fixture, and left them shellshocked ahead of their eventual Champions Cup exit to the Sharks in Durban the following week.

This season, Munster will face Super Rugby champions the Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 3 February, a week before they travel to Scarlets in the URC, and they will then play Premiership club Quins during the following URC off-week.

Tickets for the London friendly will be available through Harlequins from next Thursday, 7 December.