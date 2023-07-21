Harman surges into Open lead as McIlroy makes bright start to second round

AMERICAN BRIAN HARMAN hit four consecutive birdies to move into a three-shot lead on day two of the Open at Hoylake, as Rory McIlroy also made a bright start.

Harman started his second round on Friday one shot behind leaders Christo Lamprecht, Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo.

The world number 26 surged into the lead thanks to long birdie putts at the second, third and fourth before his chip into the par-five fifth hit the flag to tee up a simple putt for a four. He is currently on eight under.

McIlroy also made the most of the calm early morning conditions to move to two under for the day and the tournament at the halfway stage of his second round. He dropped a shot on 11 to leave himself at one under.

The Northern Irishman is aiming to end his nine-year major drought at the scene of his only British Open victory, back in 2014.

Should he go on to lift the Claret Jug again, McIlroy’s miraculous up and down from a bunker to save par on the 18th of his first round could prove the turning point.

Advertisement

The world number two had failed to get out of the sand with his first attempt and was not the only player to struggle with the 82 devilishly difficult bunkers that line the Royal Liverpool course.

Tournament organisers the R&A changed the bunkers in response to criticism that they were overly penal during the opening round.

Greenkeeping staff were instructed to build up the edges to allow more balls to roll back into the centre of the bunkers rather than up against the face.

Masters champion Jon Rahm described the bunkers as “proper penalty structures” during his frustrating three-over-par opening round.

The Spaniard also made a bright start on Friday thanks to back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth, but a bogey at the ninth left him on the projected cut mark of two over par.

Travis Smyth struck the first hole in one at the newly remodelled 17th, but the Australian is still almost certain to miss the cut at eight over.

Fleetwood, who hails from Southport, just 30 miles from Hoylake, will continue his quest for a first major title just before 2pm.

Amateur Lamprecht is out nearly two hours earlier for just his second round of major golf after a stunning 66 on Thursday gave the South African a share of the lead.

Many of the pre-tournament favourites will be looking to make a move after struggling to make an impression on day one.

World number Scottie Scheffler and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka will begin their second rounds at one under.

Defending champion Cameron Smith is at one over.

Shane Lowry tees off at 3.10pm and is one over. Alex Maguire was one over after four holes of his second round.

You can follow the leaderboard here

– © AFP 2023