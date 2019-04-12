Boost for Cork and Kilkenny as Harnedy and Delaney cleared for openers

Conor Delaney and Seamus Harnedy had their appeals upheld last night.

Conor Delaney and Seamus Harnedy had their appeals upheld last night.

CORK FORWARD SEAMUS Harnedy and Kilkenny defender Conor Delaney have been cleared to play in their respective provincial openers after winning appeals to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee (CAC).

The Irish Examiner reports that the CAC upheld their appeals in Croke Park last night.

The pair were sent-off in the final round of regulation Allianz Hurling League games and sat out the subsequent relegation play-off between Cork and Kilkenny.

But Harnedy and Delaney were informed by the GAA their one-match bans would apply for their championship games against Tipperary and Dublin as suspensions cannot be served in relegation play-offs.

Both camps successfully argued that the game between the counties did not count as a relegation play-off since there was no demotion involved for the losers. The game simply served as a means for determining which division either team would enter for the 2020 league.

Incidentally, Delaney is battling a foot injury sustained during a club game and is a doubt to be fit for the clash against Dublin on 11 May. Rebels skipper Harnedy’s availability will a major boost for John Meyler ahead of their home tie against Tipperary on 12 May.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud