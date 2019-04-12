This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boost for Cork and Kilkenny as Harnedy and Delaney cleared for openers

Seamus Harnedy and Conor Delaney are free to play in their respective championship openers.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 12 Apr 2019, 9:46 AM
11 minutes ago 176 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4588636
Conor Delaney and Seamus Harnedy had their appeals upheld last night.
CORK FORWARD SEAMUS Harnedy and Kilkenny defender Conor Delaney have been cleared to play in their respective provincial openers after winning appeals to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee (CAC).

The Irish Examiner reports that the CAC upheld their appeals in Croke Park last night.

The pair were sent-off in the final round of regulation Allianz Hurling League games and sat out the subsequent relegation play-off between Cork and Kilkenny.

But Harnedy and Delaney were informed by the GAA their one-match bans would apply for their championship games against Tipperary and Dublin as suspensions cannot be served in relegation play-offs.

Both camps successfully argued that the game between the counties did not count as a relegation play-off since there was no demotion involved for the losers. The game simply served as a means for determining which division either team would enter for the 2020 league. 

Incidentally, Delaney is battling a foot injury sustained during a club game and is a doubt to be fit for the clash against Dublin on 11 May. Rebels skipper Harnedy’s availability will a major boost for John Meyler ahead of their home tie against Tipperary on 12 May.

