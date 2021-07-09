Ireland international 'couldn't be happier' after signing new Birmingham City deal

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Harriet Scott has committed her future to Birmingham City, signing a new two-year deal.

The contract extension will bring the defender’s time at the Blues into a fifth season, Scott having first joined the FA Women’s Super League [WSL] club from rivals Reading.

🆕 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁!@HarrietAScott has agreed terms on a two-year deal! 💙

28-year-old English-born Scott, who has Dublin and Donegal roots and qualifies for Ireland through her grandparents, has been central for the club through the years “showcasing exceptional versatility both on and off the pitch,” as a statement detailed.

A physiotherapist by trade, Scott has worked on the NHS frontline through the Covid-19 pandemic to support her studies at Keele University.

“I have been at Blues for three seasons, so Birmingham is my home,” she told BCFC.com.

“I’m really excited to have extended my stay for a few seasons. I couldn’t be happier right now.

"Birmingham is my home." 🙌



Hear more from @HarrietAScott after she signed a new contract with Blues. ⤵️

“When you like the people, when you like the environment and it is a great stadium to call home. I’m fortunate enough that Blues have looked after me all the way through my education as well.

“It has been really difficult the past two years, but I hope we can see fans back in the stadium. It will be amazing to see and get as many bums on seats in the ground.”

It’s being reported across the water that Louise Quinn, who recently departed Italian side Fiorentina, is a target of Birmgham’s this transfer window.

Ruesha Littlejohn is also on the books at St Andrew’s.