FAI International Player of the Year Scott signs new deal with Birmingham until 2021

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL HARRIET Scott has agreed a new contract with Birmingham City for the next two seasons.

The 26-year-old joined the club in 2018 from Reading and helped Birmingham secure a fourth place finish in the Women’s Super League during her debut campaign where she made 14 appearances.

Scott tackles Shanice van de Sanden, who will play in Sunday's World Cup final for the Netherlands. Source: Orange Pictures/Rob Koppers/INPHO

Scott, who was an instrumental member of the Ireland U17 side which made it all the way to the Uefa European Championships final in Switzerland in 2010, made her senior Ireland debut in the 2017 Cyprus Cup aged 24.

Last November she was named FAI Women’s International Player of the Year for 2018 having been an integral part of Colin Bell’s defence throughout the recent Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.

“I’m excited for next season and, personally, I’ve really enjoyed being in this environment with top level players,” Scott said speaking about her new deal. “It’s a great place to be.”

Birmingham manager Marta Tejedor commended the full-back’s performances during her first year with the club, highlighting Scott’s versatility across the backline.

The 26-year-old was named FAI Women's International Player of the Year for 2018. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“Harriet is a very experienced player who can play in different positions and take different roles inside the team,” Tejedor said.

“She is a very hard working player who perfectly suits our values as a club: effort, commitment, personal growth.

“She’s a player with no limits who can go on to achieve high levels of excellence in what is proposed.”

