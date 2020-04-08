This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 8 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harrington believes Ryder Cup shouldn't go ahead if fans are locked out

The Dubliner reckons the biennial match with the USA should be postponed if fans are ordered to stay away.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 11:06 AM
19 minutes ago 141 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5069741
Pádraig Harrington is scheduled to captain Europe at the Ryder Cup, which is due to take place from 25-27 September.
Image: Adam Davy
Pádraig Harrington is scheduled to captain Europe at the Ryder Cup, which is due to take place from 25-27 September.
Pádraig Harrington is scheduled to captain Europe at the Ryder Cup, which is due to take place from 25-27 September.
Image: Adam Davy

EUROPE’S RYDER CUP captain Pádraig Harrington believes the biennial match with the United States should be postponed if fans are ordered to stay away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 48-year-old Irishman told the BBC today that the febrile atmosphere created by the opposing sets of fans was part of the fabric of the event.

“Nobody wants to see the Ryder Cup played without the fans being there,” said Harrington. “There’s no doubt that it makes the tournament so much better.

“I think the common consensus now is the Ryder Cup will not be played unless the fans are there. Non-golfers and golfers around the world watch the Ryder Cup because of the tension that’s created by the spectators.”

This year’s edition is slated to take place from 25-27 September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, USA. At present, Europe are due to begin their defence of the trophy just a week after a rearranged US Open.

The other two US-based majors The Masters and the PGA have also been postponed to November and August respectively. The fourth major, the British Open, due to be played in July, has been cancelled.

Harrington is a three-time major champion and part of six Ryder Cup teams finishing on the winning side on four occasions. He said whether the Ryder Cup went ahead depended on something that was out of organisers’ control.

“I’m not saying it hasn’t been in doubt,” said Harrington. “I’m sure they’ve looked at alternatives and things like that. But the only reason for the Ryder Cup not being there, and that’s outside everybody’s hands, is the coronavirus.

“It’s not something that’s within our control. There are bigger things too than the Ryder Cup. I hope that we get our chance to play. I think it’s something that can bring people together and is something to look forward to and enjoy.” 

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie