Tringale leads, Harrington slips back but McDowell makes progress

PADRAIG HARRINGTON PLAYED with consistency but failed to get much luck today at the Texas Open in San Antonio.

A two over round of 74 included 16 pars and bogeys at the par 5 second and the par 3 seventh as the Irishman dropped from 13th position to a tie for 32nd.

Elsewhere, Ulster’s Graeme McDowell was moving up the leaderboard after starting the day in 80th position following his round of 74 yesterday.

By 11pm Irish time, he was placed in a tie for 59th, after he had gone through 11 holes, picking up a birdie on the second, before he completed his front nine in one under.

The clubhouse leader, Cameron Tringale, had a 69 to follow up on yesterday’s 66. England’s Matt Wallace was second, two shots back, while Jordan Spieth had moved into third, through 14, three shots adrift of Tringale.