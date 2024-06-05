Advertisement
Harry Arter. Alamy Stock Photo
a memorable spell

Having last played three-and-a-half years ago, Harry Arter finally leaves Nottingham Forest

Arter had been collecting £40,000 a week under his contract at the City Ground – despite falling out of favour years ago.
1.12pm, 5 Jun 2024
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Harry Arter has finally left Nottingham Forest, three-and-a-half years after his last first-team appearance for the club. 

Arter joined Forest from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020, signing a contract worth a reported £40,000 per week. He quickly fell out of favour at the club, however, and was told he could leave by the end of the 2020/21 season. 

Although he had loan spells with Charlton for the first half of the 2021/22 and then Notts County for the final two months of the season, Arter did not leave Forest on a permanent basis, and was instead determined to see out his contract to the end of this season, reportedly rejecting Forest’s attempts to terminate his deal ahead of schedule. 

Digging in, Arter remained at the club and on their payroll without being involved with the first team. 

Forest have today confirmed Arter has left the club following the expiration of his contract, having last played for the club in an FA Cup tie on 9 January, 2021. He made 14 appearances in all, none of which came in the Premier League. 

Wayne Hennessey, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Loïc Mbe Soh, Scott McKenna and Felipe have all left the club with Arter. 

Arter has made 19 senior appearances for Ireland, the last of which came in a 4-0 friendly win over Qatar in October 2021. 

Several Premier League clubs today submitted squad lists to the league confirming which players have been released at the end of their contracts. 

Tottenham have allowed Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Ivan Perisic to leave the club following the expiration of their respective deals. 

Manchester United hope to retain experienced duo Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton: both are in discussions regarding a new contract, while defender Brandon Williams is leaving, following Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane in exiting the club. 

Liverpool have offered a new deal to veteran goalkeeper Adrian. 

