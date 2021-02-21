Harry's game but Farrell was right to ignore Byrne ultimatum

IT’S ALMOST AS if Andy Farrell had a gun to his head. Play Harry Byrne or else. And while you’re at it, if you don’t give Craig Casey and Ryan Baird their shot, then you will be the one hoping to dodge a bullet.

That’s the way it is these days. Lose two games in a row and your suitability for the job is called into question. Lose three, well good luck surviving that.

Hence why there was this sudden clamour for Byrne. The kid has it, the X-Factor, the skills, the moves, the pass, the running game. Once it was older brother Ross who was regarded as the most promising out-half in the country; now many don’t even consider him the best in his family.

The last time there was this much noise about an up-and-coming No10 was in 2013. Johnny Sexton was hurt, Ronan O’Gara was old. So 21-year-old Paddy Jackson got the nod in Murrayfield. He was out of his depth.

That’s the thing about international rugby. There’s no hiding place. And Jackson, remember, had a Heineken Cup final appearance on his CV by the time Declan Kidney had given him the access code to the control centre.

Remmeber Harry Byrne has just 18 minutes of Champions Cup rugby in his memory bank.

Sexton had more when he made his debut. Three more years on this earth; a Heineken Cup final win on his resume. O’Gara was 23 when he made the step-up, six weeks after kicking the winning conversion for Munster away to Saracens in the decisive pool fixture in the Heineken Cup.

O'Gara was 23 when he made his debut. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

In contrast to all that, the only thing Byrne has to fall back on if things go wrong are 19 appearances and 10 starts in a Leinster shirt. This season his experience – aside from that cameo against Montpellier – has been exclusively in the Pro14, against Dragons, Scarlets, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Ospreys, Glasgow, Zebre and Benetton. Leinster won those matches by an aggregate total of 335 points to 128.

Just twice had they questions to answer, Friday in Newport, earlier this season in Treviso. For the latter game, a 37-25 win, Byrne only got onto the field for the last minute.

On Friday, with the focus largely if not solely on him, he got a longer stint. Suddenly he discovered what pressure tasted like; that dry mouth, sweaty palm feeling. Yet an audience on TG4 is dwarfed by the eyes of a nation when it’s a Six Nations weekend.

Mistakes are magnified. Kick a restart out on the full – as he did on Friday – and you’ll sense that.

In boxing, there’s a saying about up-and-coming prospects. “Give him more home cooking,” which more or less means avoid rushing them along to a title shot until they are ready for the hits. Now of course, rugby isn’t boxing but big-time sport is big-time sport. And delivering a so-so display against Dragons at Rodney Parade is no preparation for a game Farrell needs to win in Rome this Saturday.

One day soon, he’ll be ready. For now, he just needs a bit more home cooking.