Bristol loan gives Harry Byrne the chance to show his strengths

HARRY BYRNE COULD justifiably feel that last season was the best of his career so far.

The out-half won two caps for Ireland in their victorious 2024 Six Nations campaign, coming off the bench in the wins over Italy and Scotland for his first appearances in the championship.

Although Byrne’s yellow card for a head-on-head tackle four minutes from the end of the win over the Scots added to a nervy finish with Ireland only leading by four points, last year’s championship saw Byrne add to his existing two caps from 2021.

Byrne had been in good form for Leinster to earn his recall to the Ireland squad and with his older brother Ross injured after being part of the 2023 World Cup group, Andy Farrell called on Harry.

The younger Byrne brother had racked up six starts for Leinster at number 10 by the turn of the year, including his first-ever Champions Cup start for the province away to La Rochelle in December 2023.

Byrne had been playing well in that game against Leinster’s bitter rivals when injury forced him off just before half time. December also involved Byrne leading Leinster to wins away to Connacht and Munster in the URC before he impressed as the starting out-half in the Champions Cup win away to Leicester in January.

That performance against the Tigers, when Byrne combined his characteristic passing range with solid decision-making and a low error count, was probably when Farrell and the Ireland coaches felt he was showing enough to be back in the international arena.

Byrne followed up those Six Nations involvements by featuring off the bench in the Champions Cup Round of 16 and quarter-final as he backed up his fit-again brother.

Then came a low point as Byrne had a tough day at number 10 in the 44-12 hammering at the hands of the Lions when Leinster were on their URC tour of South Africa at the end of April. Byrne did feature on the bench for the Champions Cup semi-final win over Northampton at Croke Park, but that Lions game signalled a tailing away of the season for the playmaker, who wasn’t involved in the URC knock-outs.

Byrne impressed against Leicester last season. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

With 12 URC appearances and five in the Champions Cup, including his first two starts in that completion, it was the busiest season of Bryne’s professional career but it didn’t end in the most satisfying manner for him.

And even though Byrne probably felt he was making major progress at certain stages last season, he now finds himself on loan with Bristol Bears in the English Premiership.

Byrne has found himself fourth choice in the Leinster out-half pecking order this season behind Sam Prendergast, Ciarán Frawley, and Ross.

In four replacement appearances, Harry had racked up just 51 minutes for the province in a stark contrast to last season. With Bristol combing the market for an out-half after injuries to AJ MacGinty and Max Malins, this loan move made total sense for Byrne.

It’s understood that Byrne could have moved to Connacht on loan this season, with the western province having been on the search for an out-half after JJ Hanrahan’s serious knee injury, but he was happy to stay in Leinster.

Yet Prendergast has made rapid progress in recent months, Frawley has been keen to play more at out-half, and Ross has been in the mix too. So Harry has often found himself on the outside of Leinster’s matchday squads.

A three-month spell in Bristol is an ideal chance for Byrne to show what he can do in a team that seems like an ideal fit. Pat Lam’s Bears play a swashbuckling style of attacking rugby that Byrne will likely enjoy given his penchant for throwing ambitious passes and taking risks.

MacGinty is set to be sidelined for four months, while Malins’ season is over, so the only other genuine out-half available to Lam is 21-year-old academy player Sam Worsley. If he settles in well, Byrne should play plenty of rugby in the coming months.

Bristol, who are second in the Premiership, face Saracens this weekend and then head into Champions Cup clashes with Benetton and Clermont.

Byrne has been lightly raced this season in Leinster. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Byrne is still only 25 and this spell with Bristol is a chance for him to signal that he is still on an upward trajectory. Perhaps he can change the Leinster coaching staff’s minds about their pecking order for the future or maybe he will convince Bristol or someone else to make him a key man for the next few seasons.

Byrne’s potential has been clear since his two years with the Ireland U20s in 2018 and 2019, the second of which saw him guide the Irish side to a Grand Slam, while he has been in the senior Ireland mix on plenty of occasions even when not capped.

There’s no doubt unlucky injuries have been a big part of his story, including the hamstring issue that meant he left Ireland’s 2022 tour of New Zealand early when he had been in line for two starts in the midweek games against the Māori All Blacks.

The next few months could be pivotal in Byrne’s career. He will keep a close eye on events in Leinster, where Prendergast has quickly become first-choice out-half. Byrne’s older brother could move abroad at the end of the season as he also assesses his options.

But most importantly, Harry will be gunning to make an instant impact with Bristol and show that he has what it takes to be a leading man on the big stage.