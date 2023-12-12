Harry Byrne to miss Leinster's clash with Sale Sharks

HARRY BYRNE IS out for Leinster’s Champions Cup clash against Sale Sharks at the RDS on Saturday (KO: 5:30pm, RTÉ 2, TNT Sports 1 and Newstalk).

The out-half was withdrawn for a head injury assessment against La Rochelle on Sunday and has now entered the graduated return to play protocols, Leinster have confirmed.

Scrum-half Cormac Foley picked up a shoulder injury in training last week and will have a procedure this week. He will be unavailable for selection for “the next few months”.

Back-row forward Jack Conan will look to increase his training load this week as he returns from what the province called a “minor injury” and will be further assessed later in the week ahead of selection for Sale.

Prop Tadhg Furlong has also suffered a “minor injury” and will look to increase his training load ahead of selection.

Centre Tommy O’Brien will look to increase his rehabilitation programme further this week as he nears a return from an ankle injury. Scrum-half Luke McGrath will also look to increase his rehab as he nears a return from a knee injury.

Prop Michael Milne has returned to full training after returning from a shoulder injury.

Also on the injury list are: Ross Byrne (arm), Jamie Osborne (shoulder) and John McKee (hamstring).