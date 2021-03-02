BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 2 March 2021
Advertisement

Harry Byrne and Ciarán Frawley both doubts for Leinster's trip to play Ulster

The out-half is recovering for a head injury sustained in the win over Glasgow Warriors on Sunday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 2 Mar 2021, 3:32 PM
56 minutes ago 999 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5369967
Leinster out-half Harry Byrne.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Leinster out-half Harry Byrne.
Leinster out-half Harry Byrne.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

HARRY BYRNE IS a doubt for Leinster’s top of the table Pro14 meeting with Ulster this weekend following the head injury he sustained in the win over Glasgow Warriors on Sunday.

The out-half was forced off for a HIA in the first half of the 40-21 win, and must now complete the graduated return to play protocols if he is to feature in Saturday’s game at the Kingspan Stadium.

Leinster could also be without Ciarán Frawley, who was removed from the team to play the Warriors after sustaining a shoulder injury during the warm-up.

Leinster say Frawley, who hasn’t featured for the province since January, will require further assessment this week before a decision is made on his availability.

Cian Kelleher is also a doubt for the meeting with Dan McFarland’s side having received stitches on a facial injury caused by a collision with the boot of Adam Hastings, an incident which saw the Glasgow player red-carded for dangerous play. 

In better news for Leinster, Jimmy O’Brien suffered no setbacks on his first game back from a hamstring injury and is expected to be in the mix for selection again this weekend. 

Leo Cullen’s side will also be boosted by the return of Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier, who have all been released from Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad to get some minutes under their belt.

There was no further update on any of Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussive symptoms), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee), Max Deegan (knee) or Vakh Abdaladze (back).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie