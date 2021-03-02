Harry Byrne and Ciarán Frawley both doubts for Leinster's trip to play Ulster

HARRY BYRNE IS a doubt for Leinster’s top of the table Pro14 meeting with Ulster this weekend following the head injury he sustained in the win over Glasgow Warriors on Sunday.

The out-half was forced off for a HIA in the first half of the 40-21 win, and must now complete the graduated return to play protocols if he is to feature in Saturday’s game at the Kingspan Stadium.

Leinster could also be without Ciarán Frawley, who was removed from the team to play the Warriors after sustaining a shoulder injury during the warm-up.

Leinster say Frawley, who hasn’t featured for the province since January, will require further assessment this week before a decision is made on his availability.

Cian Kelleher is also a doubt for the meeting with Dan McFarland’s side having received stitches on a facial injury caused by a collision with the boot of Adam Hastings, an incident which saw the Glasgow player red-carded for dangerous play.

In better news for Leinster, Jimmy O’Brien suffered no setbacks on his first game back from a hamstring injury and is expected to be in the mix for selection again this weekend.

Leo Cullen’s side will also be boosted by the return of Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier, who have all been released from Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad to get some minutes under their belt.

There was no further update on any of Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussive symptoms), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee), Max Deegan (knee) or Vakh Abdaladze (back).