Harry Byrne must seize opportunity against La Rochelle as Leinster 10 debate rumbles on

HARRY BYRNE WAS meant to get his chance three years ago. The exciting young out-half was minutes away from making his first Champions Cup start in a December 2020 home clash with Northampton before pulling up with a back injury.

At the time, it felt desperately unlucky for a player who was really beginning to knock on the door and the setback proved a costly one. He now has seven Champions Cup appearances off the bench to his name but tomorrow he finally starts in the competition for the first time as Leinster visit La Rochelle, getting the vote of confidence ahead of Ciarán Frawley, who provides cover on the bench.

This may only be round one of the new European season but with Frawley impressing at 10 recently and Sam Prendergast also pushing through, it’s fair to say this is the biggest game of Byrne’s career.

While still just 24, Byrne has been on the scene for some time now. Since debuting for the province four years ago he’s clocked up 56 games for Leinster but has yet to deliver the kind of statement performance required to really put his stamp on the 10 shirt. He was handed the chance in last year’s URC semi-final at Aviva Stadium, and while he enjoyed some bright moments he was ultimately outshone by Munster counterpart Jack Crowley.

It was a bitterly disappointing end to the season for Byrne, who then watched Crowley and his older brother Ross both head off to the World Cup with Ireland. It’s not that long since Harry was ahead of both in the eyes of the Ireland coaches, but injuries have struck at unfortunate points in his career.

Leo Cullen has handed Harry Byrne the 10 shirt this weekend.

That Champions Cup date with Northampton in 2020 felt like a missed opportunity. In the summer of 2022 he came home early from Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand without playing a single minute after suffering a hamstring problem. It was late November before he made his first appearance of Leinster’s 2022/23 season.

Byrne will hope for a clearer run at things this time around.

The former St Michael’s man is a dangerous running threat with a wonderful skillset, but Leinster will want to see him bring some authority to proceedings at the Stade Marcel Deflandre. Leo Cullen made that much clear during his pre-match press conference in UCD yesterday, going as far as to reference the famous day a 23-year-old Johnny Sexton stepped in for the injured Felipe Contepomi against Munster at Croke Park in 2009.

“He’s such a talented player, Harry” said Cullen. “This is a huge step now. That’s the thing, the players just need to take the step. What a way to do it, away in France.

“He came off the bench a couple of years ago away to Montpellier, you could see the talent that’s there. This time, he gets to run out and start and we’ll see how the game unfolds.

“He’s been growing year on year, he’s learning from some of the players who have been there and Johnny in particular who has been in the driving seat for so long.

But this is Harry’s time now. Think back to Croke Park in 2009, Felipe starting the game and Johnny steps in, now Harry is a 24-year-old and he’s stepping into the team. It’s time to deliver now.”

The message couldn’t have been any clearer. With Frawley keen for more opportunities at 10, Leinster expect their young out-half to step up tomorrow.

Fullback Hugo Keenan has had a front-row seat to watch Byrne’s development over the years.

“Him and Ross (Byrne) are similar in some ways,” Keenan says.

“They’re great leaders, they have great rugby brains. I’m sure their house is rugby, rugby, rugby, and they get on so well so they probably have that ability to bounce ideas and thoughts off each other. If it’s Ross playing, Harry is always helping him and vice versa, so now Ross is helping him this week now that he’s injured.

“I think Harry was our top carrier at the weekend (against Connacht), 15 carries, one more than James Culhane, so he’s got that physical element to him. He’s not shy in contact, he’s a good defender as well as having the kicking game and the ability to take it flat on the line.”

Byrne gets the nod this weekend but a strong number of Leinster supporters were keen to see Frawley get another opportunity in the saddle. The Skerries man has repeatedly stated his desire to play more games at out-half but for now, Leinster seem happy to deploy him elsewhere.

Frawley impressed at 10 against Munster.

He was excellent at 10 when Ross Byrne’s arm injury forced him off early against Munster but the next week he moved back to fullback for the trip to Connacht. The 26-year-old has started five games for Leinster this season, all at fullback. Of his four starts last season, two were at fullback, one at 12, one at 13 and one at 10. The season before, just one of his 14 starts came at out-half.

Frawley certainly has the talent to move around the backline but it’s understandable if he wants to nail down one position as his own.

“I think his role in 10 probably helps him in other positions nearly,” Keenan says.

“If you’re a 10 playing 12 or 15, the extra bit you can add to the attack in what you see in how the whole backline operates. I’m sure there are skills from outside in that he takes into it, it’s probably inside out that’s easier to see.”

Frawley is a different type of player to Byrne, but the pair have similarities in some aspects of their game.

“They are similar, both two attacking threats,” Keenan adds.

“They’re both 6’2″, 6’3′, big frames on them, so we’re blessed to have the two lads and they’re both playing well and in good form. It’s great to have that competition.”

It’s a battle which surely has plenty more twists ahead. This weekend it’s Harry who has the opportunity to underline his credentials. Time to turn potential into performance.