Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Boost for Spurs as Kane returns to training well ahead of schedule

The England international was expected to be out until at least March.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 1:11 PM
Harry Kane has been out since mid-January with ankle ligament damage.
HARRY KANE HAS returned to Tottenham training ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Burnley.

The England international has been out of action since 13 January when he suffered ankle ligament damage in Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been without their star man ever since, despite the fact he managed to play out the full 90 minutes in the clash at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports, the striker has now returned to full training following a week in the Caribbean at the end of January to help aid his recovery.

This is a quick turnaround following his initial prognosis which feared he would be out until at least March, but his recovery has been quicker than expected. 

Despite fears Spurs would suffer without Kane, they have won every Premier League game and put in an impressive 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

However, it hasn’t all gone to plan with the north London club also being eliminated from both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup with Kane unable to play.

Harry Kane File Photo Kane went down holding his ankle against Manchester United last month, and hasn't played since. Source: Mike Egerton

His return will come as a welcome boost to Mauricio Pochettino as they look to ramp up their title charge where they currently remain just five points behind league leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

They face a trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Saturday, before a very tough run of fixtures in both the Premier League and Champions League.

The north London club face Chelsea, Arsenal, Dortmund and Liverpool all within their next six fixtures and Kane’s firepower will be a welcome bonus.

He bagged six goals and assisted four others in his previous nine games for the club, proving a major loss in Spurs’ frontline.

But despite his significant absence over recent weeks, the England international still remains in the hunt for the Premier League’s Golden Boot this season.

His current tally of 14 goals in just three behind Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also has 15 goals to his name.

Kane also has four Champions League goals this season, and he will be hoping he can add to that tally once he finally returns to the pitch.

'I cost us a point' – Ireland's Colin Doyle laments costly stoppage-time blunder

Read next:

