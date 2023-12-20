Watch: Harry Kane curls in 21st league goal of the season from outside the box

HARRY KANE’S 21ST league goal was the difference as Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Wolfsburg in their final game before the Bundesliga winter break.

The German champions remain four points adrift of league leaders Bayer Leverkusen who thumped Bochum 4-0 at home, though Leverkusen have played a game more than their nearest rivals.

Jamal Musiala and Kane gave an understrength Bayern an early 2-0 lead at Wolfsburg, but they were pegged back before half-time by a Max Arnold stunner.

Thomas Tuchel’s side dug in throughout the second-half against a dogged Wolfsburg side, but held on to claim a valuable three points in what is emerging as a true two-horse title race.

In Leverkusen, Patrik Schick was handed his first league start in 14 months and repaid manager Xabi Alonso’s faith, scoring a first-half hat-trick in a 4-0 win.

Elsewhere, Stuttgart rebounded from Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Bayern, beating Augsburg at home by the same scoreline to leapfrog RB Leipzig into third spot.

Promoted Heidenheim continued their impressive debut Bundesliga season, coming from behind twice to win 3-2 at home with Freiburg.

Eintracht Frankfurt scored two goals in injury time to come from behind and win 2-1 at home against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Struggling Union Berlin won 2-0 at home to Cologne to move out of the relegation zone.

