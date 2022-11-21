Membership : Access or Sign Up
The Football Family: Should Harry Kane have worn the One Love armband?

Today’s episode of the Football Family is out now.

33 minutes ago 101 Views 0 Comments

GAVIN COONEY IS on the ground at this year’s World Cup and there’s plenty to talk about, and that’s before we get to the football.

In this free clip, Gavin joins David Sneyd, Shane Keegan and Enda Coll as they discuss the debacle of the One Love armband and debate whether or not the English players should have taken a stand. 


Source: Highlights from The42 Membership/SoundCloud

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

The42 Team

